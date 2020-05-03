LUCKNOW : In conformity with the Union Home Ministry guidelines, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday issued orders regarding the relaxations to be given during the third phase of the coronavirus lockdown beginning Monday.

According to an official, the government accepted the definition of the zones as provided by the Centre.

He said everyone in the hotspots has been urged to download the Arogya Setu app.

The guidelines include the permission to increase working hours for factories having over 50 employees if both workers and owners agree, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told reporters.

For marriages and performing the last rites only 20 persons will be allowed with a request that they will follow social distancing, he said, adding that the government has asked people over 65 years of age to stay home.

The liquor shops, which are not in shopping malls, can be opened from 10 am to 7 pm with social distancing norms in place to ensure that not over five persons are there at a time, he said.

"The detailed orders regarding relaxations have been sent to district magistrates and district police chiefs. This is exactly the same as issued by the Home Ministry for red, orange and green zones," Awasthi said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had asked officials to prepare a plan for the resumption of industrial activity in the state.

He asked the infrastructure and industrial development commissioner to prepare a work plan regarding labour reforms and the transfer of allowances into the bank accounts of beneficiaries of different government schemes, a statement read.

The chief minister said quarantine centres and community kitchens must be constantly monitored and there should be no laxity in this regard.

Referring to the labourers returning from other states, Adityanath said, "They should be properly screened at the quarantine centres. If found fit, they should be given food kits and allowed to proceed to their homes."

"If the labourers are found medically unfit, then proper medical treatment should be given to them," he added.

He said members of women self-help groups should be roped in for community kitchens, which will provide them employment as well.

The UP chief minister instructed the director general of police to keep tabs on people coming to the state from outside.

"A special vigil should be maintained to prevent the spread of infection among police personnel and arrange equipment for its prevention," Adityanath said.

He stressed the need to strengthen the doorstep delivery of essential services and asked officials to prepare a plan in this regard.

The CM said good and sufficient food should be available at every quarantine centre. Orders were also issued to every district magistrate to ensure that the inspection of the medical team engaged in COVID-19 treatment is compulsorily done, the statement said.

He directed that a time table should be made for farmers, wholesale and retail traders at the mandis of the state.

"The mandis must be continuously and effectively monitored. These should be kept clean and arrangements should be made for sanitisers. Social distancing should be strictly adhered to," he said.

The chief minister said following the implementation of the lockdown, there has been a decline in revenue.

"Despite this, the state government has already paid salaries to its 16 lakh employees and pension to 12 lakh retired employees."

He, however, cautioned that people living in hotspots may become virus carriers for their colleagues.

"Hence, these people should not go to their offices," he said.

Adityanath directed that emergency services must be started after ensuring that the protocol is completely followed.

The Health Department must speak to hospitals starting emergency services in the state. An adequate supply of PPE kits, N95 masks and sanitisers should be maintained, and the capacity Covid hospitals should be increased.

