Uttar Pradesh government has placed an order for one crore doses of covid-19 vaccine. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted, "Uttar Pradesh govt has placed an order for 1 crore doses of anti-COVID vaccines (50 lakh doses of Covishield & Covaxin each) for the vaccination drive starting May 1."

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday recorded its highest single-day spike in new infections and coronavirus-related deaths with 38,055 fresh cases and 223 fatalities, pushing the virus tally to 10,51,314 and the toll to 10,959, according to an official statement.

Of the new fatalities due to COVID-19, Lucknow recorded a maximum of 42, followed by Prayagraj, which recorded 15 deaths. Kanpur registered 13 deaths, while Agra saw 11 deaths. Varanasi and Ghaziabad recorded 10 deaths each, the UP government said in a statement issued here.

Lucknow also accounted for a maximum of 5,461 fresh COVID-19 cases, followed by Varanasi (2,786), Kanpur (2,044), Meerut (1,745), Prayagraj (1,468), Moradabad (1,351), Gorakhpur (1,344) and Bareilly (1,024).

In the past 24 hours, 23,231 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 7,52,211.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands 2,88,144, the statement said.

More than 2.25 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, while over 3.95 crore people have so far been tested for the virus in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials that hospitals, where COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment, should make public the details of availability of beds twice a day.

He also instructed that the details of beds in COVID-19 hospitals should be uploaded on the website of the Integrated Control and Command Centre.

Getting registered on the CoWIN web portal and taking an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine jab would be mandatory for those aged between 18 and 45 years as walk-ins will not be allowed initially, official sources said on Sunday.

Those above 45 years can still avail the facility of on-site registration to get vaccinated, they said.

As India witnesses a sudden surge in coronavirus cases, it has decided to allow everyone above 18 years of age to get vaccinated from May 1.

"An increased demand is expected once the vaccination is opened for all. For the purpose of crowd control, registering on CoWIN portal and making an appointment to get a vaccine will be mandatory for those aged between 18 and 45 years. Walks-in will not be allowed in the beginning so that there is no chaos," an official said.

