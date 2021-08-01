IAS officer Deepak Rawat has been posted as a Kumbh Mela officer. IAS Radha Raturi of Uttarakhand has been given the charge of Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education.
IAS Ashish Chauhan has been given the charge of District Magistrate, Pithoragarh, and Vandana Singh has been posted as the District Magistrate, Almora. IAS Himanshu Khurana has been given the important post of District Magistrate, Chamoli.
In view of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections approaching next year, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is expected to keep a close eye on the officers. According to sources, many officers who were considered as close aides of former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat have been transferred.