The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand Government has tabled the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the Assembly today, 6 February. The UCC bill was tabled during the ongoing four-day special session of the assembly, which began on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who presented the bill in the House, entered the assembly with an original copy of the Indian Constitution.

The bill will now be debated in the assembly before being passed. The ongoing session of the state assembly was convened especially for the passage of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Once it becomes an act, Uttarakhand will become the first state in the country after Independence to adopt the UCC. It has been operational in Goa since the days of Portuguese rule.

On Sunday, the Uttarakhand Cabinet approved the final draft of the UCC, which proposes uniform civil laws for all communities in the state.

The UCC will provide a legal framework for uniform marriage, divorce, land, property, and inheritance laws for all citizens, irrespective of their religion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

The passage of the UCC Bill will mark the fulfillment of a major promise made by the BJP to the people of the state in the run-up to the 2022 Assembly polls.

Earlier, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami had tweeted, “With the aim of giving equal rights to the citizens of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, Uniform Civil Code Bill will be introduced in the Assembly today. It is a moment of pride for all the people of the state that we will be known as the first state in the country to move towards implementing UCC."

Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Monday that the Uniform Civil Code is in the consultation process and being reviewed by the Law Commission of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This is not just the issue of the Centre; the makers of the Constitution had discussed this even when the Constitution was being made...Right now, this matter is under consideration with the Law Commission of India and is in the consultation process. The states can fix it or improve it, and the government of Goa has already worked on UCC. The Uttarakhand government has approved this in the cabinet and as soon as we get a report by the Law Commission, we will inform you..." said Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!