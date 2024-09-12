‘It could be E4 instead of BioE3 to boost sustainability by energy transition’

New Delhi: It could be E4 instead of BioE3 (biotechnology for economy, environment and employment) to bolster sustainability through energy transition amid looming concern over rising global temperatures, said Ajay Kumar Sood, principal scientific adviser to the government, on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India launched the BioE3 policy last month to foster high-performance biomanufacturing aligned with national initiatives of the Union government such as a net-zero carbon economy and Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for environment).

“Instead of E3, it can easily be E4—the fourth E stands for energy transition. We are passing through a crisis of global heat warming. So, energy transition is a must in this effort and the biofuels and circular economy are essential for our sustainability in the long run," Sood said at the fourth edition of the Global Bio-India summit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read | Global Biofuels Alliance to prepare charter, finalize governance structure

“The success of the biotech innovation ecosystem hinges on the active involvement of diverse stakeholders, including research institutes, universities, companies, investors and governments, and these entities must be collaborating to foster a sustainable environment through networks, regulatory and policy support and the promotion of innovation with intellectual property right protection. The integration of technology into biology has strengthened the foundation of biotechnology over the past decades."

India’s biotechnology industry is growing rapidly. According to the India BioEconomy Report 2024 released on Thursday, over the past decade, India’s bio-economy has grown significantly, from $10 billion in 2014 to $151 billion by the end of 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We expect this to reach $300 billion by 2030. This growth is driven by increasing demand for vaccines and biopharmaceuticals in both domestic and international markets, and highlights the sector’s increasing significance as it now accounts for 4.25% of India’s gross domestic product of $3.55 trillion in 2023 calendar year."

India has consolidated its position as a top global vaccine manufacturer. According to the World Health Organization’s Global Vaccine Market Report, the Serum Institute of India’s share of the global vaccine market, excluding covid-19 vaccines, increased from 19% in 2021 to 24% in 2023. This growth was largely driven by a rise in the production of pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV), measles-rubella (MR) vaccine and tetanusdiphtheria (Td) vaccine. The adoption of new technology platforms also played a crucial role in scaling up covid-19 vaccine production.

Indian manufacturers supplied 25% of the vaccines purchased by the WHO, with a considerable portion consumed domestically. Moreover, India exported a substantial quantity of vaccines to the Africa, making up approximately 20% of its total exports.

“There is no better time than now to harness the rapidly evolving capabilities of artificial intelligence, and the new dimensions opened by quantum technology. The scope of biotechnological advancements is also a crucial objective of achieving a carbon-neutral future for a sustainable and greener planet. Integrating innovative approaches such as carbon sequestration from algae and conversion to biofuels, engineered microbes for carbon capture and the development of bioenergy crops hold potential to create zero carbon footprint on our planet," Sood said.

India aims to reach net zero by 2070. Algae can be 10 to 50 times more effective at capturing carbon dioxide than other vascular plants. For example, Chlorella vulgaris, a type of green microalgae, can be 400 times more efficient than trees at carbon capture. Algae can also remove nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus from water bodies and absorb heavy metals and other pollutants. This process is called bioremediation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read | ONGC backs its net zero goal with ₹2 tn

“Another method of driving innovation is biomanufacturing, leading to the development of new biomaterials and advanced medical therapies as we have learnt an essential lesson. We have witnessed the power of biotechnology innovation to unify the global response against unpredictable biological threats," the principal scientific adviser said.

The BioE3 Policy is a forward-looking initiative that harnesses the potential of biomanufacturing to drive green growth. This framework is designed for Indian institutions, startups, and industries to engage in transformative innovations that address the intertwined challenges of climate change, resource efficiency and economic development. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}