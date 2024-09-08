Vinesh Phogat first reaction to Brij Bhushan’s ’cheating’ allegation: ’Pain of not getting medal...’

On the question about BJP leader Brij Bhushan “cheating” allegations, Congress leader Vinesh Phogat said, “Brij Bhushan is not the country, people are standing with me, they are my own…Brij Bhushan never existed for me.”

Livemint
Updated8 Sep 2024, 12:02 PM IST
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat joins the Congress, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Friday. Congress leader Pawan Khera is also seen.
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat joins the Congress, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Friday. Congress leader Pawan Khera is also seen. (ANI)

A day after BJP leader Brij Bhushan accused her of "cheating", Wrestler and Congress leader Vinesh Phogat said, "…the pain of not getting a medal had lessened as I arrived at the airport in India."

On the question about Brij Bhushan allegations, Phogat said, “Brij Bhushan is not the country, people are standing with me, they are my own…Brij Bhushan never existed for me.”

Also Read | Pandavas had put Draupadi on stake and…: Brij Bhushan slams Hooda family

“Whatever I have won in wrestling, it was because of people. Hopefully, I will be successful in this as well. I will talk about the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar later, BJP had allowed us to sit there,” Phogat said.

She said, “My own people have supported and I will succeed in all the wars…I have been facing challenges.”

Vinesh Phogat's comments came a day after former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan accused Phogat of ‘cheating’ and said, “You went there [Paris Olympics] by cheating. God has punished you for the same."

“I want to ask Vinesh Phogat whether a player can give trials in 2 weight categories in a day. Can the trials be stopped for 5 hours after the weigh-in?… You did not win the wrestling, you went there by cheating. God has punished you for the same,” the former WFI President said.

Also Read | ’Congress will regret’: BJP’s Brij Bhushan on Vinesh, Bajrang joining party

Bhushan had also lashed out the wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia for joining the Congress ahead of the Haryana Assembly Elections.

Earlier on Sunday, Bajrang Punia accused Brij Bhushan Singh of ‘gloating’ at the recent Olympic loss faced by Vinesh Phogat.

Agar ladkiyon mei thappad maarne ki himmat uss waqt hoti, to aapko bahut saare thappad lagte [If the girls had the courage to slap you back then, you would have been slapped many times]. Brij Bhushan Singh is a history sheeter, with charges from theft to sedition. The BJP is supporting him,” Punia told India Today.

Also Read | Brij Bhushan’s aide and WFI chief takes ‘disturbance’ jibe at Vinesh Phogat

Olympians Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia were at the forefront of the wrestlers' protest against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Phogat and Punia entered the political arena on Friday by joining the Congress with a vow of "not being scared or backing off".

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Sep 2024, 12:02 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsPolicyVinesh Phogat first reaction to Brij Bhushan’s ’cheating’ allegation: ’Pain of not getting medal...’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.25
    03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    State Bank Of India

    782.60
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -36 (-4.4%)

    Bharat Electronics

    283.65
    03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.95 (-2.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.65
    03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -4.55 (-2.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,809.40
    03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    282.65 (8.01%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,149.55
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    56.05 (5.13%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    800.40
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    32.9 (4.29%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    537.50
    03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    20.55 (3.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.00-384.00
      Chennai
      73,310.00-578.00
      Delhi
      73,460.00-68.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.00285.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue