‘Want BJP to become zero’: Mamata after meeting Nitish, Tejaswi ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Polls2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 03:47 PM IST
- We have to give a message that we are united. I have said earlier too that I have no objections. I want BJP to become zero. They have become a big hero with media's support and lies: West Bengal CM
Chief Ministers of West Bengal and Bihar, Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar, along with deputy chief minister of Bihar Tejaswi Yadav met on Monday in order to show strength and discuss strategies to oppose the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×