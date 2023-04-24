Chief Ministers of West Bengal and Bihar, Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar, along with deputy chief minister of Bihar Tejaswi Yadav met on Monday in order to show strength and discuss strategies to oppose the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Banerjee came out of the meeting, stating, "We have to give the message that we are all together."

After the meeting, Nitish Kumar told reporters, “It was a very positive discussion. Opposition parties need to sit together and strategise. We have held talks, especially about the coming together of all parties and making all preparations ahead of the upcoming Parliament elections."

“Whatever will be done next, will be done in the nation's interest. Those who are ruling now, have nothing to do. They are just doing their own publicity. Nothing is being done for the nation's development", the Bihar CM added.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, “I have made just one request to Nitish Kumar. Jayaprakash ji's movement started from Bihar. If we have an all-party meeting in Bihar, we can then decide where we have to go next."

"But first of all, we have to give a message that we are united. I have said earlier too that I have no objections. I want BJP to become zero. They have become a big hero with media's support and lies," Mamata added.

After reaching Kolkata on Monday, Kumar and Yadav went to the state secretariat 'Nabanna' where the trio held a meeting with Banerjee.

The three leaders held a closed-door meeting to strategise on fighting the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

While details of the discussion were scanty with the leaders preferring to speak on the broader consensus, news agency PTI quoted people familiar to the development and said the two sides used the meeting to figure out how they would proceed in sewing together a coalition that would be workable ahead of the elections.

Banerjee held similar meetings with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy last month.

In a bid to unite the opposition parties ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Kumar met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and its president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi earlier this month.

The meeting was seen as the major step to laying the groundwork for a grand Opposition alliance ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi called the meeting with Kumar a "historic step" toward Opposition unity and an "ideological fight".

The former Congress party chief also [posted a picture with Kharge and JDU and RJD leaders, saying they are "standing together, will fight together for India".

Opposition leaders have been critical of rising unemployment, the falling value of the rupee and rising prices as well as the spending on government advertisements.