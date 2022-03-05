Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places in several districts of Tamil Nadu and one town of Puducherry within the next three hours, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of Chennai predicted on Friday

According to a press release by the RMC of Chennai, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Pudukottai districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal area of Puducherry within next three hours."

According to a press release by the RMC of Chennai, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Pudukottai districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal area of Puducherry within next three hours."

Rainfall 5th March– Light to moderate rainfall/thunder shower at a few places likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. 6th March – Light to moderate rainfall/thunder shower at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Light to moderate rainfall/thunder shower at isolated places is very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. 7th March: Light to moderate rainfall/thunder shower at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Light to moderate rainfall/thunder shower with heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. 8th March: Light to moderate rainfall/thunder shower at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over coastal south Tamil Nadu. Light to moderate rainfall/thunder shower at isolated places is very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. (ii) Wind warning: Squally winds speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph would prevail over Southwest and adjoining West central Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and along & off north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & South Andhra Pradesh coasts till 5th evening. The winds would decrease gradually becoming 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over the same region during 6 th morning and becoming 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph over the same region by evening of 6 th March. It will further reduce becoming 35-45kmph gusting to 55kmph over the same region during 7 th March. (iii) Sea condition: Sea condition will be rough to very rough over Southwest and adjoining West central Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area and along & off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts till 7 March morning. Expected impact: Due to very heavy rain over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and adjoining areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during 6 th -7 th March.

