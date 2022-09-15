Is India Inc not spending enough? The answer is complicated3 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 01:21 AM IST
In terms of value, project announcements by the government in the manufacturing segment more than doubled in FY22
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday wondered loudly as to why Indian businesses weren’t stepping up spending despite tax cuts and other fiscal incentives. She appeared clearly frustrated at India Inc.’s response to her many exhortations to boost spending that left the government having to do the heavy lifting to sustain the economic recovery.