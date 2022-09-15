Is India Inc not spending enough? The answer is complicated

It must be noted that project announcements do not reflect actual project completions or investments. But the value of projects announced by companies can be a barometer of corporate intent and the overall business environment. Rajani Sinha, chief economist at CareEdge, noted that in FY21 and FY22, the government had a share of 66% and 58%, respectively, in projects completed, but this had fallen to 45% in Q1FY23.