What is the debt ceiling and why does Congress need to raise it?

Voting to increase the debt limit has become politically difficult for lawmakers, both Democrats and Republicans, because it is often seen as a vote for more spending that could be used in campaign ads against them. Republicans in recent years have used the debt limit vote as a pressure point to try to force spending cuts in programs they oppose. The 2011 showdown led to a bipartisan agreement to impose federal spending caps over the next decade, but Democrats have since resisted GOP efforts to tie the debt limit to budget or policy changes.