What Mauritius’ exit from FATF’s ‘grey list’ means

FATF was known to be actively considering a re-rating of Mauritius and moving it out of the grey list on the basis of the legislative and regulatory changes implemented in the past 20 months by the Mauritius government. FATF had in the June 2021 plenary agreed that Mauritius had completed putting into force an action plan designed to combat and strengthen the effectiveness of its activities to combat money laundering and financing of terrorism. The delisting of Mauritius from the FATF grey list has been brought into effect at its latest plenary held in Paris last week.

