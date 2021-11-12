What New Delhi needs to stand up to Beijing

The situation is in many ways attributable to India’s failure to liberalize its economy quickly. As recently as 1990, Indian per capita gross domestic product was greater than China’s ($374 and $347, respectively). Today China’s $12,000 per capita GDP is more than five times India’s. Beginning in 1979, China began to allow market forces to play a larger role in its economy, which had been impoverished by communism. India also adopted economic reforms, but only in 1991 and at a sclerotic pace after an initial burst of liberalization collapsed in 2004. Politicians from both major parties—Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party—focused more on welfare schemes than on increasing economic productivity. The result is that today China’s $250 billion military budget is about 3.5 times India’s.