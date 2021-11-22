How India's farm laws came undone

Farmers in Punjab started protesting in June 2020. By November 2020, the ordinances had become laws and the protests had moved to the Delhi borders, with farmers from Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh joining in. A lack of trust emerged because farmers had seen the way the Bills were pushed through Parliament without any discussion with them. The fear was that the government would next get rid of the minimum support price (MSP) that it offers on 23 crops. The government primarily buys rice and wheat directly from the farmers at MSP.