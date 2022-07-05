What the Indian government wants Google to take down

For the last two years, the second-largest recipient category of removal requests has been Google’s Play Store. In this period, one of the retaliatory actions taken by India against Chinese acts of aggression on the border has been the banning of Chinese apps. So far, India has banned over 300 Chinese apps in four tranches, beginning July 2020. In absolute terms, the number of content-removal requests on Play Store multiplied from 132 in 2020 to 1,684 in 2021, though it’s not clear how many of these pertained to these banned Chinese apps and how many related to other apps.

