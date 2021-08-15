What to look for in upcoming GST Council meeting

The Union government is already borrowing from the market to finance GST compensation to states for FY21 and FY22 because the cess collected is not sufficient. To pay back this borrowing, the GST cess will have to be extended beyond 2022. Accepting the demand of states for a further extension of the compensation period would mean that the GST cess on items such as automobiles, tobacco products and coal will have to continue for longer. That time period would also depend on how long and by how much GST compensation will be paid to states beyond June 2022.