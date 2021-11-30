What’s new in the revised series of Wage Rate Index?

The Labour Bureau, which comes under the Union ministry of labour and employment, has decided to revise the base year of India’s wage rate index (WRI) to 2016 from 1963-65, a series which is nearly six decades old. The new series seeks to cover 700 occupations and makes the index more representative, expanding the number of industries, sample size and the weightage of industries. The index will be compiled twice a year, on the first of January and July every year on a point-to-point basis. The new series is expected to provide valuable insights to determine minimum wages.

