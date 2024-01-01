Politics
Why America is jittery ahead of Presidential polls
Joseph E. Stiglitz 5 min read 01 Jan 2024, 06:10 AM IST
Summary
- The outcome may hinge on the 2024 economic outlook, which in turn will partly depend on how the latest conflagration in the Middle East evolves
If one event dominates the coming year, it will almost certainly be the US presidential election. Barring something unexpected, we are likely to see a rematch of Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump, with the outcome being perilously uncertain. One year out, polls in key swing states give Trump the advantage.
