Why America is jittery ahead of Presidential polls

Regardless of the atrocities carried out by Hamas on 7 October, the Arab street will not tolerate the brutality being visited on Gaza. Given this, it is hard to see how we can avoid a repeat of 1973, when Opec’s Arab members organized an oil embargo against countries that had stood by Israel in the Yom Kippur War. This retaliatory measure would not really cost Middle Eastern oil producers, because the increase in prices would make up for the reduction in supplies. No wonder the World Bank and others have already been warning that oil prices could rise to $150 per barrel or higher. That would trigger another bout of supply-driven inflation, just as the post-pandemic inflation is being brought under control.