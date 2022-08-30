One factor that drags ease of doing business down

In 2020, in the parameter of ‘Enforcing Contracts’, India was ranked 163rd, against 186th in 2015. The parameter considers time, cost and quality of the judicial process. Time considers the number of days to resolve a commercial dispute in courts; cost measures the expenses of attorney, courts and enforcement as a percentage of claim value; and quality considers the use of best practices which can promote efficiency and quality i.e., court proceedings, case management, alternative dispute resolution and court automation. Each of the three indicators have a 33.3% weightage.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}