Why India wants to push homemade laptops
Summary
- Restrictions in imports of laptops and computers are aimed at reducing dependence on China. However, India has no competitive advantage in this field, and it will be a challenge to replicate the success seen with mobile phones.
Starting November, India is set to curb imports of laptops, tablets and personal computers, among other items, requiring companies to get a licence for the same. The move is aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing—on the lines of the recent successes in the domestic assembling of mobile phones and resulting exports. Major foreign players are expected to take a hit, possibly making their products costlier in the country. While industry associations and domestic companies have welcomed the decision, critics also see it as a protectionist step. Mint dissects the landscape of a booming sector where India depends heavily on imports.