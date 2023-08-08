Why India wants to push homemade laptops

Tough competition

India’s case for a protectionist move—one that could even stem competition in an important sector—probably comes from the fact that it currently has almost no competitive advantage in the international trade of computers. China and Vietnam both have much greater comparative advantage—and, India’s advantage is greater in mobile handsets than computers. With the new move, major foreign players such as Dell, Apple, Lenovo, and HP may have to make adjustments to their prices or profit margins in order to compete in the Indian market.