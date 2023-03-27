Why is Prince Harry suing the Daily Mail publisher?3 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 08:01 PM IST
The claimants allege Associated Newspapers — one of Britain's biggest newspaper publishers, whose titles include the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday — is responsible for unlawful information gathering over a period of 25 years, between 1993 and 2018
LONDON : Prince Harry, Elton John and five other high-profile figures are suing the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper over allegations of phone-tapping and other privacy breaches.
