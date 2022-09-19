Behind the tepid response to pre-pack insolvency

On 4 April, 2021, the government issued an ordinance to allow the use of ‘pre-packs’ as an insolvency resolution mechanism for MSMEs. Unlike the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), an informal understanding is reached with creditors before the appli-cation is filed. PPIRP begins only after 66% of financial creditors approve the proposal and the name of resolution professional. Debt resolution agreement between financial creditor and a potential investor is arrived at in consultation with the corporate debtor for which subsequent approval of the resolution plan is sought from the NCLT.