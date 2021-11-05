Why the billionaires’ tax matters to you, too

For politicians, another attraction is likely the revenue a mark-to-market regime could generate. According to a study by Lily Batchelder and David Kamin, tax professors who are now Biden administration officials, applying it to the publicly traded assets of taxpayers with more than $50 million of annual income might raise $750 billion from 2021 to 2030. (The authors cautioned that their estimates were preliminary and subject to “vast uncertainty." Also, they were for a wider pool of taxpayers than billionaires.)