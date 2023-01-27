Why the debate over banning gas stoves isn’t over4 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 01:30 AM IST
Biden administration says it doesn’t support banning the appliances, as the future of natural gas in the home remains unsettled
The uproar over the idea of a federal ban on gas stoves has brought fresh attention to an effort that has attracted support and opposition around the country.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×