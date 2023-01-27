Why the debate over banning gas stoves isn’t over

Gas stoves generally allow for faster and more precise temperature control than traditional electric stoves, making them popular among restaurant chefs and home cooks. Induction ranges, which use electricity to produce a magnetic field to heat pots and pans directly, also allow for precise temperature control, but they aren’t as popular as gas ranges because the technology isn’t as familiar and they can be more expensive to buy. The Inflation Reduction Act created rebates of up to $840 on the cost of electric ranges or other appliances.