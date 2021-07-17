Nirmala Sitharaman spoke about stimulus packages announced recently which is tailored to meet the basic requirement of investors. She also informed the investors about India’s consistent and continuous wide-ranging reforms which makes the country an attractive destination for foreign investment and how India continues to rise as a global economic powerhouse. She mentioned about this year’s budget initiative pertaining to International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at GIFT City, where the Government is committed towards developing it into a globally competitive hub for innovation and financial activities to serve the Indian economy and the region as a whole.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}