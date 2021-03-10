Wi-Fi-based internet facility provided at 5,957 railway stations: Piyush Goyal

"These IP-based CCTV cameras will be networked on optical fibre cable and the video feed of the CCTV cameras will be brought to a nearest RPF thana/chowki control room, from where the video feed will be viewed on multiple LCD monitors by RPF personnel, enhancing the security and safety of the passengers tremendously. RailTel has already installed VSS at 215 stations across the country. And another 85 stations will be commissioned by September 2020," a statement from the national transporter said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}