Will Green Card seekers have an easier time now?

Experts believe there are multiple reasons for the cases piling up. First, there are way too many applications and the US immigration system is under-funded and lacks the tools and resources to handle such volumes. Second, there could be inefficiencies in the system. Third, the system is not very well organized in terms of speed, design, and capabilities to handle high volumes. Fourth, the covid-19 pandemic has resulted in months of shutdowns and employees falling sick, resulting in delays.