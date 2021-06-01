The Union Government today said that there is no shortage of covid-19 vaccine in the country and it plans to inoculate one crore people on a daily basis starting from mid-July or August.

Balram Bhargava of ICMR said, "There is no shortage of vaccine. By mid-July or August, we will have enough doses to vaccinate 1 crore people per day. We are confident of vaccinating the whole population by December."

Meanwhile, the Union Government has said thatit has been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by the States/UTs. Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of Government of India for containment and management of the pandemic, along with Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour.

Implementation of the Liberalized and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has started from 1st May 2021.

Under the Strategy, in every month 50% of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by Govt. of India. It would continue to make these doses available to the State Govts totally free of cost as was being done earlier.

Government of India has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 23 crore vaccine doses (23,18,36,510) to States/UTs.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 21,51,48,659 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today).

More than 1.57 crore COVID Vaccine doses (1,57,74,331) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

