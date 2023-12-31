Will relaxations for Flipkart, Amazon make it to final e-commerce policy?
Summary
- The PMO is currently examining the national e-commerce policy to understand its potential impact on domestic retailers and small players
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) is examining the national e-commerce policy to understand its potential impact on domestic retailers and small players, two people aware of the matter said. “The policy is in its final stage and will be released soon after the approval by the PMO," said one of the people, adding the much-awaited policy will protect the interests of both consumers and industry.