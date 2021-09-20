Punjab's newly sworn-in chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has reached out to the protesting farmers, saying his government will waive water and electricity bills of farmers.

Will waive water and electricity bills of farmers, he said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Our government stands with the farmers. We appeal to the Centre to withdraw the three farm laws, Channi said.

Earlier during the day, Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as 16th chief minister of Punjab and he will be the first Dalit leader to head the state. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, and party's state incharge Harish Rawat were in attendance and congratulated the CM.

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni also took oath today as deputy chief ministers to Charanjit Singh Channi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulated Channi after being sworn-in. He said Centre will continue to work with the Punjab government for the betterment of the people of the state.

Acknowledging the work of his predecessor government, Channi said Captain Amarinder Singh did a lot of good work for the people of Punjab.

"We will take forward his work, he added.

Reiterating his commitment to the party, he further said: "The party is supreme, not the CM or the cabinet. The government will work as per the party's ideology.

Farmers have been protesting the Centre's new farm laws for over a year now and they have been intensified in the neighbouring Haryana. Farm leaders have demanded the centre to repeal what they call "draconian laws" and failed to accept anything less even after several rounds of talks.

