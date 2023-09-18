Women Reservation Bill cleared in key Union Cabinet meet: Report

The Women Reservation Bill was passed on Monday, during the Union Cabinet Meeting held in Delhi on Monday, say reports. Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel had also confirmed that the Women Reservation Bill has been passed during the Union cabinet meet helmed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

“Only the Modi government had the moral courage to fulfill the demand for women's reservation. Which was proved by the approval of the cabinet. Congratulations @narendramodi ji and congratulations to the Modi government @PMOIndia @BJP4India@BJP4MP" Patel had written on microblogging site ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

Patel is the Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti.

However, Minister Patel later deleted the tweet.

The reported decision to clear the Women Reservation Bill was taken during the Union Cabinet meeting held in Delhi, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to a PTI report, several BJP ministers and MPs have been asked to bring women constituents to Parliament in the coming days. BJP president J P Nadda met many of them on Monday.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on for over 90 minutes.

Cutting across political lines, leaders have demanded the introduction of the women's reservation bill, which guarantees a 33 per cent quota in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The Women's Reservation Bill passed by the Rajya Sabha in 2010 had provision for 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The cabinet meeting was attended by Union ministers including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, S Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nitin Gadkari and Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Ever since it was announced that the Parliament session would be held from September 18-22, there has been speculation on various bills, including the women's reservation bill.

In his remarks in Lok Sabha on the discussion on 75 years of Parliament, he asserted that the contribution of women parliamentarians has been on the rise over the years.

Congress spokesman Jairam Ramesh welcomed the "reported decision" of the Union Cabinet.

"It's been a long-standing demand of the Congress party to implement women's reservation. We welcome the reported decision of the Union Cabinet and await the details of the Bill. This could have very well been discussed in the all-party meeting before the Special Session, and consensus could have been built instead of operating under a veil of secrecy," Ramesh said on X.