Women Reservation Bill cleared in key Union Cabinet meet: Report

Women Reservation Bill cleared in key Union Cabinet meet: Report1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 10:42 PM IST
The Union Cabinet met in Delhi on Monday, the first day of the special session of Parliament, amid speculation that it may clear some important legislative proposals.
The Women Reservation Bill was passed on Monday, during the Union Cabinet Meeting held in Delhi on Monday, say reports. Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel had also confirmed that the Women Reservation Bill has been passed during the Union cabinet meet helmed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.