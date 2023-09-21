Women's Reservation Bill's immediate implementation is illegal, despite being approved. Explained1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 03:44 PM IST
The Women Reservation Bill, 2023, seeks to ensure one-third of seats to be reserved for women in state and central legislative assemblies.
The Women Reservation Bill, 2023, or the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’, was passed with a whopping majority in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The bill calls to reserve one-third or 33% of all seats for women in the Lok Sabha and the state legislative assemblies.
