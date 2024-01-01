World may have to live through anarchy to rescue what it lost

It will also likely be the last US presidential election featuring two candidates who came of age in post-war America, a generation that prospered during the Cold War and revelled in the post-1989 euphoria, only to be jolted by the 9/11 attacks and the 20 years of war, economic dislocation, and rising inequality that followed. Beyond the collapse of the international order, they leave the next generation with a mountain of unsolved problems such as climate change, unchecked AI, global pandemics, and deep democratic dysfunction. The geriatric options on the ballot in November are a crushing indictment of a generation that has clung to power for too long and failed the crucial leadership test of preparing for its successors.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}