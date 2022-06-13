The developed and developing world’s fight at WTO

A “permanent solution" on public stockholding of foodgrains would allow countries such as India to give out higher farm support. India and other developing nations run public stockholding programmes to benefit the poor. However, developed countries consider them as trade distortions and WTO rules, currently, limit the support that countries can directly give to its farmers at 10% of the value of production calculated on a base of 1986-88. Although a ‘peace clause’ negotiated by India in 2013 gives developing nations protection against legal action if limits are breached, it is subject to onerous conditions.