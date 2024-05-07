Xi Jinping has learned a lot from the war in Ukraine
SummaryOne lesson is that China needs to prepare for a long conflict because the West lacks staying power.
‘What lessons is China learning from Russia’s war on Ukraine?" is a question that preoccupies many senior policymakers in Washington and other Western capitals. The hope is that Russia’s experience in Ukraine will deter Beijing from invading Taiwan. But Beijing may be drawing different conclusions in the third year of this grueling war than it did in the first. And the lessons China’s leaders are learning may be the opposite of those the White House wants them to learn.