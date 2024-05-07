Xi Jinping has learned a lot from the war in Ukraine

Chinese leaders have used Russia’s experience in Ukraine to refine their strategy for managing the home front. An all-out assault on Ukraine was unimaginable to most Russians before the invasion. Western observers presumed that Russia’s elite prized access to London, Paris and New York above anything else. Yet in the third year of hostilities, the Kremlin enjoys solid domestic support for its attempt to destroy Ukraine. Chinese leaders have cultivated the idea of Taiwan as an indispensable part of the homeland for decades. Beijing has every reason to believe that a war framed as a defensive effort to prevent the split of the motherland will be met with at least similar support. And the tools available to Beijing for suppressing dissenting views far exceed those available to the Kremlin.