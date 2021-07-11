Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today inaugurated the state's Population Policy 2021-2030 on the occasion of World Population Day.

"Increasing population can be a hurdle in way of development. Every community has been taken care of in Population Policy 2021-2030," said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as quoted by news agency ANI.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday encouraged people to spread awareness about the problems arising due to an increase in population.

He said that the rising population is the root cause of major problems including inequality.

"Increasing population is the root of major problems including inequality prevailing in the society. Population control is the primary condition for the establishment of an advanced society. Let us, on this 'World Population Day', take a pledge to make ourselves and the society aware of the problems arising from the increasing population," Adityanath said in a statement.

Uttar Pradesh Law Commission chairman Aditya Nath Mittal on Saturday said that under the proposed population control bill in the state, any couple who would follow the two-child policy will receive perks from the government.

The state's Law Commission has released the first draft of the proposed 'UP Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021' in the public domain and invited public suggestions by July 19.

