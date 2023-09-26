‘Political convenience determines responses to terrorism…’: Jaishankar's veiled attack on Canada at UNGA1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 07:07 PM IST
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar has taken a veiled attack on Canada at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) amid India's row with the country over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, saying “political convenience determines responses to terrorism, extremism, and violence". Jaishankar's attack on Canada comes following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of the Khalistani separatist in June.