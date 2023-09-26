External Affairs Minister Jaishankar has taken a veiled attack on Canada at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) amid India's row with the country over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar , saying “political convenience determines responses to terrorism, extremism, and violence". Jaishankar's attack on Canada comes following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of a " potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of the Khalistani separatist in June.

“Nor must we countenance that political convenience determines responses to terrorism, extremism and violence. Similarly, respect for territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs cannot be exercises in cherry-picking. When reality departs from rhetoric, we must have the courage to call it out," Jaishankar said at his address at UNGA.

Jaishankar also spoke about the G20 Summit which was conducted under India's presidency, the Chandrayaan-3 mission and the Women's Reservation Bill which was passed in both Houses of Parliament.

On India's Moon mission, Jaishankar said, “India has entered the 'Amrit Kaal'...The world saw a glimpse of what is to come when our Chandrayaan-3 landed on the Moon. Today, our message to the world is in digitally enabled governance and delivery in the widening ambit of amenities and services and rapidly growing infra and in our energetic start-up structure.."

Jaishankar greeted UNGA with a ‘namaste from Bharat’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was identified as the leader representing 'Bharat' at the G20 Summit he hosted earlier this month. The government used 'Bharat', a name used in the Constitution for the country along with India, in several official G20 documents.

