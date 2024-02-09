Political turmoil deepens in Pakistan over delay in election result
SummaryAuthorities struggled to explain a delay in announcing the result of the election, leading to accusations that the authorities were suppressing a tide in favor of jailed opposition leader Imran Khan.
Tension was building in Pakistan Friday as authorities struggled to explain a delay in announcing the result of the national election, leading to accusations that the authorities were suppressing a tide of votes in favor of jailed opposition leader Imran Khan.
