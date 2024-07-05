Politicians usually moderate when in power. Britain’s Starmer could be different

Even the Conservatives’ plans would have kept public spending much higher than before the pandemic, according to the latest OBR projections, because of a rising welfare budget and higher interest rates. Debt-servicing costs alone are forecast to remain above 3% of output for years to come, compared with 1.7% five years ago. Meeting a self-imposed rule of reducing the national debt as a percentage of the economy, which Starmer has also signed up to, would require the highest level of taxation since 1948 and onerous cuts to some departments.