Politics on Pause in Ukraine

Even the man Zelensky defeated agrees it would be catastrophic to hold an election while war rages.

Kyiv, Ukraine

Opponents of aid to Ukraine, and even some supporters, have criticized the country for postponing elections. Parliamentary and presidential votes were originally scheduled for this month and next year, respectively. “So to recap," Tucker Carlson said in June, “we are currently fighting a war for democracy on behalf of a leader who just casually announced he’s happy to end democracy." After a visit here in August, Sen. Lindsey Graham said: “We need an election in Ukraine next year."

The man who lost the 2019 election to Volodymr Zelensky disagrees. Former President Petro Poroshenko, who remains an influential opposition figure, says in an interview that holding elections during the war would be “a catastrophe for Ukraine." He adds that wartime elections would be “unconstitutional" and “definitely not" democratic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mr. Poroshenko isn’t alone in this view. In September 100 Ukrainian organizations signed a letter claiming “elections and full-scale war are incompatible." They warned that a vote could lead to “the loss of legitimacy of both the process and the elected bodies" and “significant destabilization of the state in general." Signatories include many of the nation’s most respected civil institutions, including Transparency International Ukraine, the Anti-Corruption Action Center and the Kyiv School of Economics.

Vigilance about democratic backsliding is wise, especially when the country is under martial law. Yet Mr. Poroshenko and others raise valid legal, practical and security concerns, amplified by the certainty that Russia will do whatever it can to undermine domestic and global confidence in Ukrainian elections.

There are constitutional and legal constraints on wartime elections, notes Olha Aivazovska, head of OPORA, a private organization that is considered Ukraine’s top election watchdog. Elections alone don’t make a liberal democracy, as the Russians could attest if they had the freedom to do so. The rule of law is also essential, and Article 83 of the Ukrainian Constitution states that members of Parliament remain in office until martial law is over and a new election can be held. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Current law also prohibits amending the constitution or holding presidential or parliamentary elections during martial law. “Now some in the West are asking us to break the law," says Ukrainian political analyst Mykola Davydiuk. Mr. Zelensky has suggested he’d be open to an election if lawmakers amend the martial-law legislation.

Such a change would be politically charged, in part because restrictions on some freedoms under martial law could disadvantage the opposition. One particularly worrisome curtailment involves Ukraine’s broadcast media, which Mr. Zelensky consolidated at the start of the war. Six television stations now produce a round-the-clock “TV marathon." A senior official involved in its creation told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that this was “simply an efficient response to an obvious need to coordinate official information during wartime."

But “the state is fully controlling the narrative and the presence of differing opinions," says Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, an opposition lawmaker from Mr. Poroshenko’s European Solidarity party. The TV marathon has excluded participation of three channels that are traditionally more pro-opposition, and opposition figures say they get less airtime. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The opposition channels continue to broadcast online, including on YouTube, and no comparable government restrictions apply to print and digital media. But elderly Ukrainians in particular rely on TV broadcasts for news. Such extraordinary government controls over the airwaves might have been justifiable in early days of Russia’s full-scale invasion, but it has become less reasonable as the war enters its 19th month. Mr. Zelensky could strengthen Ukrainian democracy by ending the TV marathon.

Beyond the press restrictions, martial law also allows for some restrictions on assembly, including the imposition of curfews and prohibitions on “peaceful meetings, rallies, marches and demonstrations." Even when such constraints are imposed for legitimate security reasons, they could impede political candidates’ ability to organize and campaign.

One reason elections are paused under martial law is to ensure that government officials can focus their attention on war instead of campaigning. Ukrainians fear a wartime election could undermine national unity. The country’s contests are competitive and sometimes acrimonious. Vladimir Putin, a veteran of the KGB, specializes in fomenting and exploiting societal division. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another challenge is that not all Ukrainians can partake in a wartime election. Already during the 2019 elections, an estimated 12% of Ukrainians couldn’t participate because they lived in occupied Crimea and the Donbas. Ukraine has acknowledged their disenfranchisement in part by leaving some seats in Parliament vacant.

Russia now holds even more Ukrainian territory, and last year it held sham referendums to annex four occupied regions. One worry is that if Ukraine held elections now, it could amount to the de facto political abandonment of voters in newly occupied territories. That portion of the electorate at least had a say in the current leadership chosen in Ukraine’s last election.

The United Nations estimates that nearly 6.2 million Ukrainians have left the country, and facilitating their votes would be complicated. Ensuring confidence in the integrity of digital voting or mail-in ballots from abroad would be another challenge, as would making it possible for soldiers along a 600-mile front to participate in the elections without disrupting military operations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Russia may target election sites if Ukraine announces where and when voters should cast ballots in person. The Kremlin has frequently targeted civilians. In June Russia shelled evacuation points as Ukrainians fled flooding after the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam. In April 2022 a Russian missile struck the Kramatorsk railway station, killing at least 58 civilians evacuating from war-torn areas.

Ukrainians may be willing to risk going to the ballot box anyway, but will international observers come to monitor the vote? Roughly 20% of the territory Ukraine controls is in range of Russian artillery. Russian drones and missiles can strike anywhere, and Ukraine’s air defenses can’t ward off all such attacks. Without observers, a wartime election wouldn’t be as transparent or thoroughly vetted as prior ones, which would create an opening for Russia to call the results into question.

Postponing the election for a year or so seems prudent given the legal complications and practical concerns. But delaying the vote indefinitely could put wind in the sails of Russian propaganda about Ukrainian democracy. All the more reason for the West to give Kyiv what it needs to hasten victory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ms. Melchior is a London-based member of the Journal editorial board.

