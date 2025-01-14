Polls get elections wrong. So use Google, says Seth Stephens-Davidowitz

Does this make surveys useless for predicting what will happen in an election? Not entirely. Noisy and flawed as they can be, surveys do contain some useful information, particularly in helping us understand where support for candidates might change. I compared Mr Trump’s actual performance to that predicted by FiveThirtyEight, a poll aggregator. About half of the state-level change in support for Mr Trump between 2020 and 2024 could be predicted by surveys. Surveys correctly noted that his vote share was going to rocket in Kentucky, New York and Massachusetts. And there are trends that were simply overlooked. Some of the seemingly surprising patterns of the election, such as Mr Trump’s strong performance in highly Hispanic districts, would have been less surprising to those who were paying close attention to the surveys that largely predicted that shift.