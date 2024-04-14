Powerful senator crafts TikTok crackdown
Natalie Andrews , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 14 Apr 2024, 07:20 PM IST
SummaryWashington Democrat Maria Cantwell has deep experience with tech legislation, while frustrating some colleagues.
WASHINGTON—Sen. Maria Cantwell said she wants to end China’s control of TikTok. She also wants such legislation to hold up in court. But what that bill looks like, and how quickly it could get to President Biden’s desk, remain in play, the powerful Democrat said in an interview.
