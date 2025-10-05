Prabowo Tells Army to Guard Raw Resources From Foreign Groups

(Bloomberg) -- President Prabowo Subianto told the military to guard Indonesia’s vast natural resources from foreign entities, saying such groups have been “stealing” and “smuggling” the country’s assets.

The military must help law enforcement and central and regional governments to protect the resources and ensure they are used to eradicate poverty, Prabowo said in a speech at a ceremony commemorating the military’s 80th anniversary in Jakarta on Sunday.

“It’s no secret that our natural resources are abundant and we, for hundreds of years, have been disturbed, invaded by foreign powers,” Prabowo said to a crowd of thousands from the army, navy and air force. “Up until today, until this very second, these irresponsible powers are still stealing, smuggling and taking much of our resources.”

Prabowo, a former general, has aggressively sought tighter control of various parts of the economy — from natural resources to fiscal and monetary policy — since coming to office last year as his administration pushes for 8% economic growth. The expansion pace has not been seen in decades.

The president has expanded the military’s reach into civilian programs, boosted defense spending, sped up changes to military laws and appointed senior officers to run state-owned enterprises, including those managing more than one million hectares of palm oil plantations seized by the state.

Recently, the armed forces began distributing military-produced medicines and vitamins in support of the president’s priority social programs.

About 133,000 soldiers attended Sunday’s ceremony held at the National Monument landmark, making the event the largest ever anniversary celebration, local news Kompas reported, citing an armed forces official.

Prabowo also told the soldiers to pursue technology and science developments, including artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

“Follow the developments and make sure that you’re not left behind. If needed, replace obsolete personnels with the right persons for the interest of the nation,” he said.

