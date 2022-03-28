Pramod Sawant takes oath as Goa Chief Minister for second consecutive term

Pramod Sawant takes oath as Goa Chief Minister for second consecutive term1 min read . 11:13 AM IST
- Pramod Sawant takes oath as Goa Chief Minister for the 2nd consecutive term today
In the recently concluded state Assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly and reducing Congress to 11 seats.
The BJP fell one seat short of the majority figure in Goa but is set to retain power in the state with the help of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and independent candidates.
