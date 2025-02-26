Actor-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay shared the stage with election strategist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday to mark the party’s first anniversary ahead of next year’s assembly election in Tamil Nadu.

Jan Suraaj party founder Prashant Kishor's presence at the anniversary event in Tamil Nadu's Mahabalipuram is seen as a calculated electoral strategy in the state dominated by Dravidian parties — the DMK and the AIADMK.

Kishor, who has recently focused on Bihar, where assembly polls are due later this year, is known for crafting successful political campaigns across India. Kishor is believed to be helping TVK develop its roadmap for the 2026 assembly election in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier this month, Kishor held discussions with TVK functionaries to formulate a winning strategy for the party. Kishor analysed key pointers, including the political scenario and the feasibility of aligning with the other parties to keep Dravidian giants at bay.

The popular strategist consulted with party general secretary N Anand, election management general secretary, Aadhav Arujuna and the party's political strategist John Arokiyasamy before interacting with functionaries.

The deliberations followed Prashant Kishor agreeing to be a 'special adviser,' to the party following a meeting on February 10 with its founder president Vijay besides Aadhav Arjuna, 'the man behind the arrangement,' and John Arokiyasamy.

‘TVK a movement for change’: Kishor Addressing the gathering on Wednesday, Kishor expressed his support for Vijay and TVK, describing the party as a "movement for change" and the actor-turned-politician as the "new hope for Tamil Nadu."

Kishor began his speech by greeting the audience in Tamil, saying, "Vanakkam," and humorously noted that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Tamil audiences with the same word.

"Your victory or final result has nothing to do with Prashant Kishor. It has everything to do with what you do, what your leader does, and what the workers of TVK will do," Kishor said clarifying that he was not there to strategize for TVK or to help Vijay, as the actor-turned-politician "doesn't need that help."

Retirement form political strategy in 2021 Remember, Kishor and his team were credited with formulating an innovative marketing and advertising campaign for Narendra Modi— the Chai Pe Charcha discussions, 3D rallies, Run for Unity, Manthan and several social media programmes, ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Kishor, who announced his retirement from political strategy in 2021 after working in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, explained why he decided to break his four-year hiatus. "Vijay is not a political leader for me. He is the new hope for Tamil Nadu. TVK is not just a political party; it is a movement for change," he said. He added that his decision to support TVK was based on shared values, ideals, and a common goal of bringing dignity, equality, and opportunity to the people of Tamil Nadu.

Promising to return to Tamil Nadu after TVK's anticipated victory in the 2026 elections, Kishor vowed to deliver his thank-you speech in Tamil. "I don't speak Tamil now, but I will make every effort to learn enough Tamil to thank the people of Tamil Nadu after TVK's victory," he said.

TVK under Vijay's leadership represents the hope for a new Tamil Nadu, and that is why I am here.

Many speculated that Kishor and Vijay may ally the Jan Suraaj Party and the TVK. But, Kishor reiterated that his role is not about strategy but about supporting a movement for change. "TVK under Vijay's leadership represents the hope for a new Tamil Nadu, and that is why I am here," he said.