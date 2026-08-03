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Prashant Kishor educational qualifications, career: Healthcare Management degree, fluency in French & more

Prashant Kishor initially built a career in public health care, only pivoting to politics in 2011 and creating Narendra Modi’s victorious 2012 Gujarat Assembly campaign.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published3 Aug 2026, 08:12 PM IST
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Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishor
Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishor (ANI)
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Prashant Kishor, who secured a major victory in the Bankipur Assembly bypoll on Monday, defeating the BJP in one of its traditional strongholds, holds a degree in healthcare management and is fluent in French.

According to an India Today report, he worked with the United Nations-backed healthcare programmes before switching to politics. As a political strategist, Kishor previously scripted poll victories for prominent leaders like Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal.

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Kishor created history on his electoral debut, garnering 64,151 votes over Neeraj Kumar, a low-key BJP youth wing leader, who was hurriedly fielded by the party after its candidate Abhishek "Bunty" pulled out at the eleventh hour, citing "family reasons.

Also Read | Prashant Kishor breaches BJP fortress: 5 key takeaways

Prashant Kishor's educational qualification

According to the election affidavit, Prashant Kishor passed his Class 10 from MP High School in Buxar in 1991 and completed his Class 12 from Patna Science College in 1993.

For his undergraduate studies, he obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from the Department of Business Studies at the University of Lucknow in 1996-99.

He also holds a Master of Healthcare Administration (MHA) degree, which he completed during 2001-03 at the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Hyderabad. According to the affidavit, this specialised healthcare management course was developed in collaboration with Johns Hopkins University and Hinduja Hospital.

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Additionally, Kishor's academic portfolio includes an intensive French language course, which he completed at CAVILAM in Vichy, France, in association with Clermont-Ferrand University, in 2010.

Also Read | Prashant Kishor's ₹198 crore net worth includes a dismantled rice mill

From a career in public health to politics

Born to government physician Dr Shrikant Pandey, Prashant Kishor initially built his career far from the Indian political arena. For nearly eight years, he worked on United Nations public health programmes, primarily in Africa.

According to India Today, Kishor served as the Head of Social Policy and Planning for UNICEF in Chad, where his work centred on child welfare, nutrition, and development planning.

During his time abroad, Kishor authored a paper examining the paradox of India's rapid economic growth alongside its persistent malnutrition crisis. According to the news outlet, this report reached the Prime Minister's Office and also caught the attention of then-Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi. The subsequent meeting between the two became the catalyst for Kishor's career shift, leading him to enter Indian politics around 2011.

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Kishor first made his political mark by helping shape Narendra Modi’s victorious 2012 Gujarat Assembly campaign. Building on this success, he co-founded Citizens for Accountable Governance (CAG) ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Through CAG, Kishor fundamentally transformed Indian electioneering by introducing innovative, large-scale initiatives such as Chai Pe Charcha, 3D holographic rallies, Run for Unity, and highly organised digital outreach programmes.

Expanding his operational footprint, Kishor later launched the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC). Operating as a premier political consultancy, I-PAC has advised a diverse array of parties across the ideological spectrum. Over the years, Kishor has masterminded campaigns for the BJP, JD(U), Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, YSR Congress Party, and the Aam Aadmi Party, cementing his reputation as one of India's most influential and sought-after election strategists.

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Also Read | Is Prashant Kishor still with I-PAC? Here's what we know

‘Parties in opposition are weak…’

Kishor has consistently maintained that in a country where a large section of the population struggles to make ends meet, there will always be space for a credible opposition.

“It is not the opposition, but the parties in the opposition that are weak in this country” has been one of the most insightful remarks of the I-PAC founder, whose prowess as a poll strategist benefited leaders of as diverse hues as Modi, Banerjee, Kejriwal, Nitish Kumar, Jagan Mohan Reddy, Uddhav Thackeray and MK Stalin.

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More

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