Prashant Kishor educational qualifications, career: Healthcare Management degree, fluency in French & more

Prashant Kishor, who secured a major victory in the Bankipur Assembly bypoll on Monday, defeating the BJP in one of its traditional strongholds, holds a degree in healthcare management and is fluent in French.

According to an India Today report, he worked with the United Nations-backed healthcare programmes before switching to politics. As a political strategist, Kishor previously scripted poll victories for prominent leaders like Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal.

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Kishor created history on his electoral debut, garnering 64,151 votes over Neeraj Kumar, a low-key BJP youth wing leader, who was hurriedly fielded by the party after its candidate Abhishek "Bunty" pulled out at the eleventh hour, citing "family reasons.

Also Read | Prashant Kishor breaches BJP fortress: 5 key takeaways

Prashant Kishor's educational qualification According to the election affidavit, Prashant Kishor passed his Class 10 from MP High School in Buxar in 1991 and completed his Class 12 from Patna Science College in 1993.

For his undergraduate studies, he obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from the Department of Business Studies at the University of Lucknow in 1996-99.

He also holds a Master of Healthcare Administration (MHA) degree, which he completed during 2001-03 at the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Hyderabad. According to the affidavit, this specialised healthcare management course was developed in collaboration with Johns Hopkins University and Hinduja Hospital.

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Additionally, Kishor's academic portfolio includes an intensive French language course, which he completed at CAVILAM in Vichy, France, in association with Clermont-Ferrand University, in 2010.

From a career in public health to politics Born to government physician Dr Shrikant Pandey, Prashant Kishor initially built his career far from the Indian political arena. For nearly eight years, he worked on United Nations public health programmes, primarily in Africa.

According to India Today, Kishor served as the Head of Social Policy and Planning for UNICEF in Chad, where his work centred on child welfare, nutrition, and development planning.

During his time abroad, Kishor authored a paper examining the paradox of India's rapid economic growth alongside its persistent malnutrition crisis. According to the news outlet, this report reached the Prime Minister's Office and also caught the attention of then-Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi. The subsequent meeting between the two became the catalyst for Kishor's career shift, leading him to enter Indian politics around 2011.

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Kishor first made his political mark by helping shape Narendra Modi’s victorious 2012 Gujarat Assembly campaign. Building on this success, he co-founded Citizens for Accountable Governance (CAG) ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Through CAG, Kishor fundamentally transformed Indian electioneering by introducing innovative, large-scale initiatives such as Chai Pe Charcha, 3D holographic rallies, Run for Unity, and highly organised digital outreach programmes.

Expanding his operational footprint, Kishor later launched the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC). Operating as a premier political consultancy, I-PAC has advised a diverse array of parties across the ideological spectrum. Over the years, Kishor has masterminded campaigns for the BJP, JD(U), Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, YSR Congress Party, and the Aam Aadmi Party, cementing his reputation as one of India's most influential and sought-after election strategists.

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‘Parties in opposition are weak…’ Kishor has consistently maintained that in a country where a large section of the population struggles to make ends meet, there will always be space for a credible opposition.

“It is not the opposition, but the parties in the opposition that are weak in this country” has been one of the most insightful remarks of the I-PAC founder, whose prowess as a poll strategist benefited leaders of as diverse hues as Modi, Banerjee, Kejriwal, Nitish Kumar, Jagan Mohan Reddy, Uddhav Thackeray and MK Stalin.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.